Broadway Jukebox: 100 of Broadway's Saddest Songs

Are you still hurting? When the weather is dreary and things aren't going your way, sometimes all it takes is a good cry to get you through the day. BroadwayWorld is here to help with 100 of musical theatre's saddest songs. Whether it brings you happy or sad tears, this playlist is guaranteed to open the floodgates.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Les Miserables, Aida, The Bridges of Madison County, Ragtime, Rent, Miss Saigon, Hamilton, Next to Normal, Falsettos, Little Women, The Secret Garden, Evita, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which sad Broadway song stands out to you.

