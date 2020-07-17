Broadway Inspirational Voices Announces S.I.T.K.O.M. SUMMER Series
Tony Award honoree Broadway Inspirational Voices has announced its first-ever S.I.T.K.O.M. SUMMER series.
All summer long BIV will be sharing stories, music videos, testimonies, triumphs, special guests, and so much more from their "Songs in the Key of ME!" outreach program. Led by BIV's program director for Covenant House NYC, Angela Grovey, this first video features "More Ways Than One", a collaboration with BIV Teaching Artist Troy Anthony and Covenant House resident, V.
Introduced by BIV alumni and Covenant House International board member, Capathia Jenkins, the inaugural video below illuminates how BIV is continuing to follow their mission to change lives through the power of music and service in this new time and largely virtual world. Tune in to be inspired and come away with a song - and some hope - in your heart.
For more than four decades, Covenant House has helped transform and save the lives of more than a million homeless, runaway and trafficked young people. They offer housing and support services to young people in need - currently reaching 74,000 youth every year.
For more info on the Covenant House NY visit HERE.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting
The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!...
Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, due to popular demand Audra McDonald's live concert is now available for on deman...
Due to Lockdown Concerns, the UK Drive-In Tour of SIX has Been Cancelled
Live Nation Entertainment' this afternoon announced that their Live From The Drive-In concert series that was to feature 'SIX', will no longer proceed...
MAMMA MIA! Opens Production in Japan With Safety Measures in Place
MAMMA MIA!, presented in Japan by Shiki Theatre Company, opened at the Kanagawa Arts Center in Yokohama, Japan yesterday, 14 July 2020....
Musical Version of Cult Classic Film THE LOST BOYS Could Hit the Stage in 2021
In commemoration of the release of the cult classic film THE LOST BOYS, Grammy winner G Tom Mac, singer and songwriter of the film's hit theme song 'C...
New Generation Theatrical Will Present an Immersive Production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Spring 2021
New Generation Theatrical has announced that they will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the sp...