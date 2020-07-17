Broadway Inspirational Voices Announces S.I.T.K.O.M. SUMMER Series

Tony Award honoree Broadway Inspirational Voices has announced its first-ever S.I.T.K.O.M. SUMMER series.

All summer long BIV will be sharing stories, music videos, testimonies, triumphs, special guests, and so much more from their "Songs in the Key of ME!" outreach program. Led by BIV's program director for Covenant House NYC, Angela Grovey, this first video features "More Ways Than One", a collaboration with BIV Teaching Artist Troy Anthony and Covenant House resident, V.

Introduced by BIV alumni and Covenant House International board member, Capathia Jenkins, the inaugural video below illuminates how BIV is continuing to follow their mission to change lives through the power of music and service in this new time and largely virtual world. Tune in to be inspired and come away with a song - and some hope - in your heart.

For more than four decades, Covenant House has helped transform and save the lives of more than a million homeless, runaway and trafficked young people. They offer housing and support services to young people in need - currently reaching 74,000 youth every year.

For more info on the Covenant House NY visit HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You