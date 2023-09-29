Broadway Hit SOME LIKE IT HOT is Coming to the West End in 2025

By: Sep. 29, 2023

Broadway Hit SOME LIKE IT HOT is Coming to the West End in 2025

The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 Broadway season, Some Like It Hot is coming to the West End in 2025.

The show will play for 13 more weeks until Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre before launching a national tour and West End production.

Awarded BEST MUSICAL by The Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, Some Like It Hot received over 20+ major awards throughout the 2022-2023 season, including four Tony Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Musical (J. Harrison Ghee), Best Choreography (Casey Nicholaw), Best Orchestrations (Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter) and Best Costumes in a Musical (Gregg Barnes). J. Harrison Ghee made history as the first non-binary performer to take home the Tony Award in their category.

A national tour will launch in September 2024 and a West End production will follow in 2025, produced by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring one of the greatest comedy films of all time to the stage with a completely fresh approach,” said producers Robert Wankel and Neil Meron. “We want to thank the creative team, cast and company of Some Like It Hot who have created an entertaining and moving show that has delighted audiences for the past year, bringing joyous laughter to the Shubert Theatre. We are thrilled to see this production’s journey continue beyond Broadway with the national tour next season and a future West End production as well.”

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin




