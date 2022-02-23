Broadway Grosses for Week Ending February 20, 2022; Grosses and Attendance Increase

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending February 20, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 149 performances at 89.80% capacity. Total attendance was 173,184 and total gross was $21,835,116.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 4,011 performances at 81% capacity, earning $476,771,094 with 3,859,184 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.