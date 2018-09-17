Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/16/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/16/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (31.6%), CAROUSEL (17.2%), KINKY BOOTS (14.7%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (13.2%), BEAUTIFUL (11.4%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (8.3%), SUMMER (6.1%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (5.5%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (4.7%), WAITRESS (4.1%), CHICAGO (3.2%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (3.0%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (2.6%), THE BAND'S VISIT (2.5%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (2.4%), ANASTASIA (2.4%), WICKED (2.0%), THE LION KING (1.9%), HEAD OVER HEELS (1.4%), FROZEN (1.0%), THE NAP (0.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.5%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: MEAN GIRLS (-0.8%), MY FAIR LADY (-0.4%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You