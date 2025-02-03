News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: PURPOSE Broadway Cast Behind the Scenes Look

PURPOSE is playing a limited 19-week run at the Helen Hayes Theater through July 6, 2025.

By: Feb. 03, 2025
You can now get a behind-the-scenes look of the Broadway cast of PURPOSE! Written by Tony Award-Winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Two-Time Tony Award-Winner Phylicia Rashad, PURPOSE stars Two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas, and Tony Award-Winner Kara Young. See the photos here! 
 
For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty.

Spirited, hilarious and filled with intrigue, Steppenwolf’s PURPOSE is an epic family drama from one of the country’s most celebrated voices. PURPOSE is playing a limited 19-week run at the Helen Hayes Theater through July 6, 2025.
 

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin 

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose

The cast of Purpose





