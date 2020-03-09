Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/8/20
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: A SOLDIER'S PLAY (7%), THE INHERITANCE (6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.5%), WICKED (3.5%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (1.5%), SIX (0.8%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (0.6%),
Down for the week by attendance was: HANGMEN (-12.7%), FROZEN (-10.8%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-6.4%), THE MINUTES (-6.3%), ALADDIN (-5.9%), BEETLEJUICE (-4.8%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-4.6%), THE LION KING (-3%), MEAN GIRLS (-2.9%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-1.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-1.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1.2%), COME FROM AWAY (-1.1%), CHICAGO (-0.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO (-0.6%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Presley Ryan has announced her final day at Beetlejuice on Broadway will be Sunday, March 29. Ryan made the announcement on her Instagram, where she a... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
EMOJILAND Superfan Saves the Day with BroadwayCon Cosplay!
It was cosplay to the rescue tonight at Emojiland the Musical as one of the show's superfans saved the day with her BroadwayCon enesemble!... (read more)
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Announces Digital Rush Policy
Mrs. Doubtfire has announced a digital rush ticket policy for the Broadway production, which begins performances Monday, March 9 in advance of an offi... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller and the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway
The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, began performances Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre on Broadway, and officially... (read more)