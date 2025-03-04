Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/2/25 - GYPSY Returns to the Top 5, Plus More

Highest grossing shows include Wicked, Hamilton and more.
Of note this week: ENGLISH closed on 3/2. PURPOSE began previews at the Hayes and opens on 3/17. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/19. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Golden and opens on 3/20. OTHELLO began previews at the Barrymore and opens on 3/23.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GYPSY (19.3%), OH, MARY! (1.8%), ENGLISH (0.5%),
GYPSY has returned to the list of Top 5 Highest Grossing Shows, as Audra McDonald has returned to the role of Rose following performance absences due to a death in the family.
ENGLISH uptick in attendance is likely linked to the show having played its final performance on Broadway.
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (-17.5%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-17.2%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-12.9%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-11.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-8.7%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-7.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-7.5%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-6.3%), HADESTOWN (-6%), REDWOOD (-5.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-5.3%), & JULIET (-5.1%), THE LION KING (-4.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (-4.5%), ALADDIN (-3.9%), MJ (-3.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-3.4%), HAMILTON (-3.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1.4%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.7%),
This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 228,794 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,030,004. The average ticket price was $118.14.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.26%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.22% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $118.14 is down $-2.40 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
WICKED: $2,368,448
HAMILTON: $1,554,542
THE LION KING: $1,527,921
THE OUTSIDERS: $1,283,719
GYPSY: $1,246,861
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
CHICAGO ($460,503), ENGLISH ($556,896), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($601,387), HADESTOWN ($609,784), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($611,310)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
GYPSY: $369,567
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: $311,090
ENGLISH: $19,921
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $-16,533
OH, MARY!: $-29,085
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-418,609), HAMILTON ($-345,593), CHICAGO ($-277,285), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($-249,831), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-245,690)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE OUTSIDERS: $155.02
WICKED: $153.72
HAMILTON: $151.21
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $133.70
GYPSY: $126.70
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($82.95), ALADDIN ($83.99), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($87.03), CHICAGO ($90.53), HADESTOWN ($91.26)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE OUTSIDERS: 101.1%
OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 100%
WICKED: 100%
ENGLISH: 99.4%
HAMILTON: 97.1%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
CHICAGO (58.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (74.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (75.8%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (75.9%), GYPSY (77.4%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 3635
GYPSY: 2453
OH, MARY!: 131
ENGLISH: 30
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
CHICAGO (-1517), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1505), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-1417), THE GREAT GATSBY (-1380), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1130)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
