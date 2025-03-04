Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/2/25 - GYPSY Returns to the Top 5, Plus More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/2/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: ENGLISH closed on 3/2. PURPOSE began previews at the Hayes and opens on 3/17. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/19. OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Golden and opens on 3/20. OTHELLO began previews at the Barrymore and opens on 3/23.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: GYPSY (19.3%), OH, MARY! (1.8%), ENGLISH (0.5%),

GYPSY has returned to the list of Top 5 Highest Grossing Shows, as Audra McDonald has returned to the role of Rose following performance absences due to a death in the family.

ENGLISH uptick in attendance is likely linked to the show having played its final performance on Broadway.

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (-17.5%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-17.2%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-12.9%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-11.7%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-8.7%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-7.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-7.5%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-6.3%), HADESTOWN (-6%), REDWOOD (-5.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-5.3%), & JULIET (-5.1%), THE LION KING (-4.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (-4.5%), ALADDIN (-3.9%), MJ (-3.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-3.4%), HAMILTON (-3.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1.4%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.7%),

This week, 27 shows played on Broadway, with 228,794 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,030,004. The average ticket price was $118.14.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.26%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.22% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $118.14 is down $-2.40 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,368,448

HAMILTON: $1,554,542

THE LION KING: $1,527,921

THE OUTSIDERS: $1,283,719

GYPSY: $1,246,861





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

CHICAGO ($460,503), ENGLISH ($556,896), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($601,387), HADESTOWN ($609,784), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($611,310)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GYPSY: $369,567

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: $311,090

ENGLISH: $19,921

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $-16,533

OH, MARY!: $-29,085





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-418,609), HAMILTON ($-345,593), CHICAGO ($-277,285), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($-249,831), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-245,690)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE OUTSIDERS: $155.02

WICKED: $153.72

HAMILTON: $151.21

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $133.70

GYPSY: $126.70





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($82.95), ALADDIN ($83.99), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL ($87.03), CHICAGO ($90.53), HADESTOWN ($91.26)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.1%

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: 100%

WICKED: 100%

ENGLISH: 99.4%

HAMILTON: 97.1%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (58.9%), HELL'S KITCHEN (74.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (75.8%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (75.9%), GYPSY (77.4%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 3635

GYPSY: 2453

OH, MARY!: 131

ENGLISH: 30





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CHICAGO (-1517), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1505), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-1417), THE GREAT GATSBY (-1380), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1130)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..