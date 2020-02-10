Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/9/20
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/9/2020 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Up for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (5.5%), A SOLDIER'S PLAY (3.4%), THE LION KING (3%), MEAN GIRLS (2.9%), GRAND HORIZONS (1.9%), FROZEN (1.6%), JAGGED LITTLE PILL (1.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.7%), ALADDIN (0.4%), MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON (0.3%), COME FROM AWAY (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.2%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE INHERITANCE (-7.7%), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-2.7%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-2.6%), WICKED (-2.5%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-1%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%),
