Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/18/24 - MJ THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Top the List

Of note this week:

DOUBT: A PARABLE is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 3/7. THE NOTEBOOK is in previews at the Schoenfeld and opens on 3/14. APPROPRIATE cancelled three performances (Tues. 2/13 eve. and Weds. 2/14 mat. and eve.).There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. Kids' Night on Broadway took place this week, with 14 participating shows. Presidents' Day weekend fell within this week. For the President’s Day weekend ending February 18, 2024, Chicago grossed weekly ticket sales of $1,018,555.65 – the best week for this holiday in the show’s history, topping a previous high of $896,828.15 for this week last hear (ending 2/19/23.)

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SPAMALOT (23.5%), WICKED (18.1%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (18%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (17.4%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (15.3%), ALADDIN (12.6%), CHICAGO (10.1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (9.4%), SIX (8.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (8.2%), & JULIET (5.7%), HAMILTON (4.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (3.8%), THE LION KING (3.7%), HADESTOWN (3.3%), THE NOTEBOOK (3%), DOUBT: A PARABLE (2.5%), APPROPRIATE (1.9%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (1.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (1.3%), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (-7.4%),

This week, 23 shows played on Broadway, with 201,227 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,946,864. The average ticket price was $133.91.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 7.28%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 27.15% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $133.91 is up $20.93 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,004,314

HAMILTON: $1,961,250

WICKED: $1,933,993

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $1,613,481

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,565,740





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($413,166), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($489,078), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC ($511,455), APPROPRIATE ($568,150), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($603,137)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE NOTEBOOK: $648,885

WICKED: $630,706

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $553,485

ALADDIN: $515,754

THE LION KING: $499,969





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

APPROPRIATE ($-138,110), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC ($-20,078), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($-12,286), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($41,380), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($105,516)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $208.78

APPROPRIATE: $195.64

HAMILTON: $183.55

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $153.80

& JULIET: $152.47





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPAMALOT ($89.42), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($96.13), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($104.46), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($104.91), ALADDIN ($105.19)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 100.9%

HADESTOWN: 100.8%

THE NOTEBOOK: 100.8%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (54.4%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (64.8%), SPAMALOT (87.2%), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC (91.4%), DOUBT: A PARABLE (91.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE NOTEBOOK: 4194

WICKED: 3081

SPAMALOT: 3001

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 2261

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 2122





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

APPROPRIATE (-1086), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (-589),



