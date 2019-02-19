Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/17/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/17/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: THE PROM (5.7%), THE BAND'S VISIT (4.4%), KINKY BOOTS (3.4%), TRUE WEST (1.3%), MEAN GIRLS (1.2%), ANASTASIA (1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1%), NETWORK (0.9%), THE LION KING (0.5%), CHOIR BOY (0.4%), COME FROM AWAY (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-14%), THE CHER SHOW (-11.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-10.7%), CHICAGO (-9.1%), FROZEN (-8.6%), KING KONG (-6.9%), MY FAIR LADY (-5.4%), THE FERRYMAN (-4.6%), BEAUTIFUL (-4.3%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-3.3%), WICKED (-2%), ALADDIN (-0.5%), HAMILTON (-0.2%),

