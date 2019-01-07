Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/6/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/6/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: TORCH SONG (14.8%), HEAD OVER HEELS (13.8%), CHOIR BOY (8.8%), THE CHER SHOW (3.2%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (0.9%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (0.7%),

Down for the week by attendance was: KING KONG (-29.3%), WAITRESS (-24.8%), CHICAGO (-20.5%), KINKY BOOTS (-19.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-14.3%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-13.8%), THE PROM (-9%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-9%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-8.6%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-8.1%), MY FAIR LADY (-7.2%), ANASTASIA (-7.1%), BEAUTIFUL (-6.7%), AMERICAN SON (-6.5%), THE NEW ONE (-6%), THE FERRYMAN (-5.8%), TRUE WEST (-4.2%), WICKED (-2.3%), NETWORK (-1.8%), ALADDIN (-1.4%), THE LION KING (-1.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.6%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.5%), FROZEN (-0.5%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.1%), HAMILTON (-0.1%),

