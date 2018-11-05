Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/4/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/4/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: ANASTASIA (11.9%), AMERICAN SON (10.0%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (7.1%), TORCH SONG (7.0%), KING KONG (2.2%), THE NAP (2.2%), THE PROM (1.4%), KINKY BOOTS (1.2%), WICKED (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.2%), THE LION KING (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE WAVERLY GALLERY (-12.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-11.5%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-9.5%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-7.1%), WAITRESS (-6.7%), HEAD OVER HEELS (-6.1%), CHICAGO (-4.7%), MY FAIR LADY (-4.7%), FROZEN (-3.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-3.2%), SUMMER (-3.2%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-3.1%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-2.5%), THE NEW ONE (-2.5%), THE FERRYMAN (-2.4%), BEAUTIFUL (-1.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.5%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (-0.3%), ALADDIN (-0.1%),

