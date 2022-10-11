Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/9/22

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/9/2022 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Please note Yom Kippur fell within this week and Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend fell within this week. Also this week:

COST OF LIVING opened at the Friedman 10/3.

1776 opened at the American Airlines 10/6.

DEATH OF A SALESMAN opened at the Hudson 10/9.

THE PIANO LESSON is in previews at the Barrymore and opens 10/13.

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is in previews at the Golden and opens 10/20.

ALMOST FAMOUS began previews at the Jacobs and opens 11/3.

A note about INTO THE WOODS: There were two capacities at the St. James Theatre this week. Six performances had 1,702 seats and two performances had 1,376, for a total capacity of 12,964. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,621 was used.



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BEETLEJUICE (21.9%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (17%), WICKED (14.9%), CHICAGO (11.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (10.5%), THE PIANO LESSON (9.6%), A STRANGE LOOP (9%), HAMILTON (6.8%), THE MUSIC MAN (4.4%), 1776 (4.2%), SIX (3.9%), THE KITE RUNNER (3.5%), INTO THE WOODS (3.3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (2.7%), ALADDIN (2.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (2.4%), THE LION KING (1.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1%), FUNNY GIRL (0.4%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: LEOPOLDSTADT (-8%), COST OF LIVING (-3.8%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-0.9%), HADESTOWN (-0.4%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 25 shows played on Broadway, with 222,263 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,063,457. The average ticket price was $130.76.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 6.01%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 15.29% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $130.76 is up $10.53 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $3,099,708

HAMILTON: $2,158,774

THE LION KING: $2,066,059

WICKED: $1,839,357

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,765,676





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

COST OF LIVING ($168,683), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($218,779), THE KITE RUNNER ($334,750), 1776 ($344,466), DEATH OF A SALESMAN ($401,451)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED: $510,701

THE LION KING: $492,067

BEETLEJUICE: $486,094

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $389,344

THE MUSIC MAN: $364,850





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

DEATH OF A SALESMAN ($-36,846), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($-9,982), 1776 ($-4,685), THE KITE RUNNER ($7,749), COST OF LIVING ($28,715)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE MUSIC MAN: $255.48

HAMILTON: $210.88

FUNNY GIRL: $172.87

MJ THE MUSICAL: $158.71

SIX: $153.40





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

COST OF LIVING ($41.95), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($47.11), DEATH OF A SALESMAN ($57.12), 1776 ($66.99), CHICAGO ($89.17)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 100.9%

MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.3%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 99.9%

FUNNY GIRL: 99.8%

THE MUSIC MAN: 99.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

THE KITE RUNNER (70.5%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (72.4%), INTO THE WOODS (78.8%), THE PIANO LESSON (80%), COST OF LIVING (80.4%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BEETLEJUICE: 2800

WICKED: 2152

INTO THE WOODS: 1904

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1637

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 1325





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

LEOPOLDSTADT (-694), COST OF LIVING (-189), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-60), HADESTOWN (-31),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..