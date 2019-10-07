Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/6/19
Up for the week by attendance was: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (11.6%), FROZEN (10.2%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (9.7%), THE ROSE TATTOO (6.8%), THE INHERITANCE (6.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (5%), MEAN GIRLS (3.9%), CHICAGO (3.6%), LINDA VISTA (3%), WAITRESS (2.8%), BEETLEJUICE (2.6%), BETRAYAL (2.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (1.9%), SLAVE PLAY (1.5%), ALADDIN (1.2%), TOOTSIE (1.1%), BEAUTIFUL (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance was: THE GREAT SOCIETY (-6.4%), THE LIGHTNING THIEF (-6.1%), WICKED (-3.8%), OKLAHOMA! (-2.8%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (-1.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.8%), THE LION KING (-1.3%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-1.2%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-0.7%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.4%), HADESTOWN (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.1%), MOULIN ROUGE! (-0.1%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.1%),
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that Rip Taylor, known for his appearances on both stage and screen died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 84 in Beverly Hi... (read more)
Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Offered Recording Contract
TMZ reports that Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond has offered Zamourka a recording contract to create an EDM/Classical crossover album.... (read more)
Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Gets Renamed- MJ
The new Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough has been making its controversial way towards Broadway, first announcing a Chicago run ... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Mitzi Gaynor's Appearance on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Mitzi Gaynor will appear on this week's episode of CBS Sunday Morning!... (read more)
BREAKING: Andrea Martin, LaChanze, and More Will Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway; Complete Cast Announced!
Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only,... (read more)
Morgan Freeman and Dana Ivey to Lead Benefit Reading of DRIVING MISS DAISY
The Acting Company presents a one-night-only benefit reading of Driving Miss Daisy, the beloved play by Alfred Uhry, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter C... (read more)