Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Returns Sunday, October 3

Celebrate the return of the live theater community on Sunday, October 3, 2021, when Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' much-anticipated Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction once again takes to the streets of New York City's Theater District. This year's edition will feature ways to participate both in person and online, making the day a way for theater lovers around the world to connect.

This year's in-person event will again line Shubert Alley and West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. The silent auction will set up shop in Shubert Alley starting at 10 am. The live auction, starting at 5 pm, will be held in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between West 45th and 46th Streets.

Fewer flea market tables will be featured this year to allow fans a little extra elbow room while still featuring the plethora of theater treasures that regular attendees have come to love and seek out.

"With so many of us cleaning out our closets and offices these last many months, the collection of unique theatrical keepsakes that will be on the tables and in our auctions is every theater lover's dream," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "People have unearthed amazing items from Broadway's recent and distant past. And, in turn, they've generously shared them with us. We are thrilled to continue seeing the love and support that this community has for each other be a part of the biggest day for Broadway fans."

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction helps fuel Broadway Cares' support of The Actors Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts, and more than 450 social and medical service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Information on the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is continually updated at broadwaycares.org.

All Broadway Cares staff and volunteers working the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks. Everyone visiting the event is strongly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination and face coverings will be required for the live auction. The in-person event also will follow all other CDC, state and local COVID-19 safety protocols in effect at the time.

Among the initial shows that will be represented with merchandise at flea market tables are Aladdin, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hamilton, The Little Mermaid and Mean Girls with more to come.

Other flea market favorites returning with tables this year are ATPAM, Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway Makers Alliance, Casting Society of America, Dancers Over 40, DKC/O+M and The Fabulous Invalid, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Lights of Broadway, Manhattan Association of Cabarets, Michael Crawford International Fan Association, The PATH Fund/Rockers on Broadway, Bardo Arts (formerly Reel Time Video Production), R.Evolución Latina, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage Theater, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers' Association, The Shubert Organization/Telecharge, Sweet Hospitality Group, TDF's Pik-a-Tkt, Theatre World Awards and United Scenic Artists Local 829.

Throughout the day, silent auctions will be held in Shubert Alley, hosted by Broadway favorites Todd Buonopane and Jennifer Cody. Every 30 minutes between 10 am and 5 pm, new sets of theater memorabilia will be offered for in-person bids. Silent auction lots are available online now for pre-bidding at broadwaycares.org/fleamarket. Among the treasures up for auction are:

● Funny Girl souvenir program, signed by Barbra Streisand

● Typewriter used by Tom Hanks in Lucky Guy from Hanks' personal collection

● Set of charcoal sketches drawn onstage by Jake Gyllenhaal during Sunday in the Park with George and signed by Gyllenhaal

● Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, John Kander, Barry Manilow, Alan Menken, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Jeanine Tesori and more

● 1992 Falsettos poster, signed by the original cast including Stephen Bogardus, Carolee Carmello, Michael Rupert, Barbara Walsh and Chip Zien

● Boots worn by Keanu Reaves in a 1995 Canadian production of Hamlet , plus audio recordings of his opening night performance

● Autograph books from the 1940s that include notes and signatures by Lucille Ball, Bing Crosby, Albert Einstein, Helen Keller, Eleanor Roosevelt and more

The live auction, always a capstone to the in-person celebration, will take place at 5 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. The first lots available for pre-bidding in the live auction will be announced next week.

The fan favorite Autograph Table and Photo Booth moves online again this year with one-on-one video chats with Broadway favorites. The video chats, similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, will be between 11 am and 4 pm Eastern. Participating guests will be announced soon.

In addition to the tables of theatrical treasures from Broadway shows and organizations lining streets of the Theater District, special "Fleabay" bundles in Broadway Cares' eBay store will offer unique memorabilia for fans who can not attend in person. These bundles of Playbills, posters and other theater mystery packages will be available beginning Monday, September 27.

To get the early scoop on special guests, auction lots and table participants, join The Heart of Broadway Facebook group at broadwaycares.org/theheartofbroadway.

Every dollar donated in person and online during the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more .

Last year's virtual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $316,282. Since 1987, the 34 editions of this beloved annual event have raised more than $15 million.