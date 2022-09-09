Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Announces Early Bidding and First Table Participants

The excitement continues to grow for this month's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction as early online bidding begins today on dozens of unique auction collectibles and the first table participants are revealed.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is set for 10 am - 7 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Early bidding at broadwaycares.org gives all Broadway fans the opportunity to stake their first claim on rare theater memorabilia and more ahead of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction in the heart of New York City's Theater District.

Items up for bid include handwritten and signed musical phrases, autographed Playbills from current and classic Broadway shows, and unique props used in performances. The online bidding leads to a day-long silent auction in Shubert Alley and live auction in Times Square.

The ultimate theatrical treasure hunt doesn't stop with auction items. Along West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, fans will search through an abundance of special Broadway keepsakes and collectibles presented on tables hosted by Broadway shows and theatrical organizations.

Among the shows scheduled so far to be at tables this year are Aladdin, Into the Woods, The Kite Runner, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Music Man, The Phantom of the Opera, A Strange Loop and Wicked. Fans can also find mementos from recently closed Broadway shows Company, POTUS and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Theatrical organizations set to have tables are ATPAM, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Shubert Organization, Telecharge, United Scenic Artists and TDF's highly anticipated Pik-a-Tkt.

More participating shows and organizations will be announced next week.

Select auction lots are available for early bidding now, with more being added daily. Among the initial lots up for bid broadwaycares.org are:



●. Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Amanda McBroom and Bette Midler from The Rose; Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick from Mrs. Doubtfire; Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin from The Prom; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from Dear Evan Hansen and from The Greatest Showman, which also features Keala Settle 's signature.

● Opening night Playbills signed by the Broadway casts of Diana, The Musical; Funny Girl; MJ; The Music Man; Plaza Suite; POTUS; Take Me Out and more.

● A faux fur coat, a bloody shirt and pajamas worn and autographed by Daniel Craig from this year's revival of Macbeth.

● Merrily We Roll Along poster, signed by Hal Prince and Stephen Sondheim.

● One-of-a-kind show memorabilia autographed by Julie Andrews, Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Christian Borle, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Laurence Fishburne,Sutton Foster, Ira Gershwin, Jennifer Grey, Neil Patrick Harris, Heather Headley, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Bette Midler, Arthur Miller, Ian McKellen, Ruth Negga, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Debbie Reynolds, Richard Rodgers, Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim, Gwen Verdon, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.

Early bidding on auction lots will continue through Friday, September 23. On September 25 at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, silent auction lots will open every half hour beginning at 10 am for in-person bidding; the live auction begins at 5 pm.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber and the esteemed Nick Nicholson will serve as host and auctioneer of the live auction. Broadway favorites Todd Buonopane and Stephanie Gibson will join forces to co-host the silent auction.

The 2021 edition of Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which coincided with the return of Broadway after an 18-month pandemic shutdown, raised $753,321. Since 1987, the 35 editions of the event have raised $15 million.

The 36th annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is sponsored by Mark Fisher Fitness, The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.