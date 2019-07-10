Broadway Director Thom Zimny Directs Bruce Springsteen's WESTERN STARS

Bruce Springsteen announced that a performance documentary film has been made of him playing his new Western Stars during a 10-minute phone-in call to SiriusXM's E Street Radio program this morning.

"We made a film of us playing the Western Stars album start to finish," Springsteen said to E Street hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo. "I knew we weren't going to tour, so I figured this was the best way to do it."

The film is directed by Springsteen On Broadway director Thom Zimny, who directed both the stage and the Netflix versions of Springsteen On Broadway, also directed two recent music videos from the Western Stars album, including the title song and "Tucson Train." There has not yet been a release date announced for the film.

In the radio interview, Springsteen said the inspiration to release a film came through positive fan response to his "little off to the left" Western Stars album. "Seeing how the record was received was very exciting," Springsteen said today. "Fans have come up to me telling me how much they like it."

Listen to the 10-minute radio interview, below!

Bruce Springsteen's historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run and closed on Broadway on December 15, 2018, bringing the total number of performances to 236.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5, 2017.

Just got off a 10-minute call with @Springsteen. "I wanted to see if the number really worked," he told E Street Radio hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo. pic.twitter.com/4hcA6201Ej - SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) July 10, 2019





