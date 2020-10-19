Broadway Catch Up: October 19 - Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Catch up on this weekend's videos from your favorite stars!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Hamilton original cast members, Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit, and more!

Hamilton cast members perform for Biden fundraiser!

The entire leading original cast of the musical appeared including Tony-winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs, as well as Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Okieriete Onadowan and Javier Muñoz.

The group performed The Room Where It Happens to encourage people to vote.

TDF reunited these costars for a live-streamed chat on its Facebook page where they shared backstage stories about their beloved show, their hopes for Broadway's future and their best Patti LuPone stories!

Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit go behind the scenes of One Royal Holiday!

The upcoming Hallmark film One Royal Holiday premieres on October 31 at 8pm. The cast also features Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody explain why you should vote!

Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody want YOU to vote this November and they've come together again through the magic of Twitter to tell you why. "Don't believe the polls. Trump has inverted reality," writes Patinkin. "Help get out the vote in swing states from wherever you are."

Hey kids! Come learn about flipping the senate with us, it's fun AF! Don't believe the polls. Trump has inverted reality. Help get out the vote in swing states from wherever you are. Sign up with https://t.co/JMq7rJIXuE #CreateTheOutcome #FlipTheSenate #GOTV pic.twitter.com/4cZruHvIJC - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) October 15, 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber plays 'Music of the Night'!

Webber took to social media to share a video of himself playing a bit of Music of the Night on piano. The video was shared on the official Facebook page for The Phantom of the Opera.

