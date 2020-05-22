Broadway Catch Up: May 22 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Ian McKellen, Alan Menken, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Ian McKellen, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Lin-Manuel Miranda appears in a new trailer for for Apple TV's DEAR...!

Apple has released the trailer for "Dear...," which will premiere globally June 5, exclusively on Apple TV+. The first season will profile ten game-changing icons, showcasing how one person's person's story can change the world through the people whose lives they've inspired.

Phillipa Soo sings an early demo of 'How Far I'll Go'!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of The Public Theater, during the off-Broadway run of Hamilton.

Lorin Latarro kicks off the Women of Broadway series!

The Pod De Deux Podcast team has released the first episode in their recently announced "Women Of Broadway" summer series, featuring Mrs. Doubtfire choreographer, Lorin Latarro.

In this first episode, Latarro discusses everything from her start as a dancer (including her story about sneaking off from New Jersey to Manhattan in order to audition for and ultimately get into Juilliard), to how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected both her personal and professional life.

Ian McKellen, Elaine Paige, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and more perform monologues!

The stars, and many more, performed monologues as part of the #ForTheLoveOfArts initiative to support the thousands of entertainment industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alan Menken, Glen Keane, and more take part in The Howard Ashman Celebration!

Rainbow Sun Productions premiered The Howard Ashman Celebration, a special video presentation benefiting Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS, honoring the award-winning lyricist and creator. The viewers and the cast were in for some huge surprises.

Related Articles