Broadway Catch Up: June 1 - Lea Salonga, Bonnie Milligan, JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lea Salonga, Bonnie Milligan, the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Constantine Maroulis, Christina Bianco, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks out in support of #BlackLivesMatter

"Hamilton doesn't exist without the black and brown artists who created and revolutionized and changed the world through the culture, music, and language of hip hop. It doesn't exist without the brilliant black and brown artists in our cast, crew, and production team who breathe life into this story every time its performed."

We stand on the side of justice. Black Lives Matter. Take action now in the links below. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Y6T1tDNABF - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 31, 2020

Christina Bianco sings 'Don't Rain on My Parade'!

Bianco, who recently starred in Funny Girl in Paris, sang 'Don't Rain on My Parade' to support TDF! TDF Giving Day is June 4, 2020. To donate, please visit give.tdf.org.

Bonnie Milligan performs 'Gimme Gimme'!

Milligan recently took part in Marty Thomas' weekly Quarantine Cabaret series, DIVA, performing "Gimme Gimme" from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Lea Salonga performs 'Kailangan Kita'!

Salonga performed 'Kailangan Kita' to raise money for the Philippine International Aid (PIA). The video features Salonga singing both the melody, and the harmonies.

Jagged Little Pill cast perform 'All I Really Want'!

Cast members from Jagged Little Pill on Broadway reunited virtually for a performance of "All I Really Want." The song is led by Celia Rose Gooding and Elizabeth Stanley.

Maroulis, Van Zandt, and more have teamed up for a performance of Nick Cordero's song, Live Your Life. The group is calling itself Renegade Theater, named after the van Zandts' Renegade Nation.

The performers include Joanna Bonaro, Warren Bub, Gina Di Peppe, Rachel Francis, Kevin Hoffman, Daniella Horvath, Christian Keiber, Kerry McGann, Ernest Mingione, Vincent Pastore, Maureen Van Zandt, and Nicholas Wey with Stevie, Vinnie and Sammy as special guests.

Andrew Lloyd Webber discusses 'Twisted Every Way' from Phantom!

Webber has returned to his little converted church, where The Phantom of the Opera was born! This week, he's discussing 'Twisted Every Way', which was written as a countermelody to 'Primadonna.'

Webber said it is still one of his favourite moments in the entire score.

Today I am back in my little converted church, and as promised, would continue on last week and talk about 'Twisted Every Way' from @phantomopera. Written as a countermelody to 'Primadonna', it is still one of my favourite moments in the entire score. - ALW pic.twitter.com/gEzhwVdDtA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 31, 2020

