Broadway Catch Up: July 10 - Ben Platt, Rob McClure, the West End Cast of SIX, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ben Platt, Rob McClure, the West End cast of Six, and more!

Rob McClure continues his #ConductorCam series!

This time, McClure is passing his baton to Memphis Youth Symphony's Kalena Bovell. Watch as Rob and Kalena are joined by Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell as they conduct and perform a poem to Ragtime's opening number.

Jessie Mueller, Andre De Shields, and more sing 'Sweet Home Chicago'!

Performers include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeff Perry, George Wendt, Joe Mantegna, Jessie Mueller, André De Shields, Alan Ruck, Rachel Barton Pine, Rhymefest, E. Faye Butler, Ramsey Lewis, Sandra Delgado, Jim Peterik, Lecy Goranson, Kurt Elling, Twista, Chef Rick Bayless, members of Joffrey Ballet, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Dance Collective and many more.

West End's Six queens perform 'Haus of Holbein'!

The queens of the West End production of Six- Alexia McIntosh, Sophie Isaacs, Danielle Steers, Courtney Bowman, Jarneia Richard-Noel, and Natalie Paris- have come together to answer fan questions and perform a special rendition of 'Haus of Holbein'.

Ben Platt sings with Cookie Monster!

Ben Platt stops by The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo to sing a duet with Cookie Monster to his favorite song, C is for Cookie!

Javier Muñoz, Rachel Bay Jones, George Abud and more perform 'Absolute Brightness'!

To support The Trevor Project, JOOKMS has shared Randy Redd's Absolute Brightness. When Redd heard that calls to the Trevor Lifeline had nearly doubled since the pandemic lockdown began he reached out to over 30 singers to record his song, inspired by Trevor Co-Founder, writer and activist, James Lecesne's novel and solo show The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.

Original cast and creatives of Altar Boyz reunite!

Tony Award-winning producer, Ken Davenport presents the new season of The Producer's Perspective Podcast! Check out yesterday's episode featuring the cast and creatives of the off-Broadway hit, Altar Boyz!

