Broadway Catch Up: August 4 - Megan Hilty, Mandy Patinkin, Laurie Metcalf, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Megan Hilty, Mandy Patinkin, Laurie Metcalf, and more!

Megan Hilty and more join Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party!

Last night's special guests included Broadway and television star Megan Hilty and her husband songwriter and singer Brian Gallagher, along with Broadway and R&B singer James Delisco Beeks, jazz singer Rose Colella, Broadway and cabaret star Karen Mason, singer and actress Julie Garnyé, and singer and front line nurse Danielle Threet.

Watch a preview of Laurie Metcalf in The Homebound Project!

The Homebound Project recently announced the lineup for its fifth and final edition of new online theater benefiting hungry children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Laurie Metcalf, who will be performing a work by Stephen Karam, gave a preview on Twitter.

Michael Riedel discusses the AIDS Crisis, Cats, Phantom, and more! BroadwayWorld is presenting its next selection for BroadwayWorld Book Club, Michael Riedel's Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway. The inimitable Michael Riedel himself is taking part in BroadwayWorld Book Club. Watch below as he discusses Chapters 22- the Epilogue!

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody's share scenes from their life in quarantine!

Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody have stayed busy during the pandemic, with regular updates from their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, as proof.

Watch as the adorable couple shares moments from their life in quarantine, from the mundane task of deleting emails, to chasing their dog, Becky, around the house, and discussing the complexities of their 40-year marriage.

