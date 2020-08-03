Broadway Catch Up: August 3 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ramin Karimloo, Bryan Cranston, Renee Fleming, and More!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ramin Karimloo, Bryan Cranston, Renee Fleming, and more!
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher share clips from Cinderella's process!
Carrie Hope Fletcher, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Cinderella team have been hard at work, event amidst the health crisis, the get the show ready for the stage.
A new video was posted to Webber's social media accounts, showing clips of what the team has been up to. The video also features a song from the show, sung by Fletcher.
When life gives you lockdown, make @ALWCinderella. ?Here's a quick glance at everything Andrew, @CarrieHFletcher and the @ALWCinderella team have been up to over the past few months! - #TeamALW pic.twitter.com/1aeWHQxI2Y - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 2, 2020
Ramin Karimloo sings 'Being Alive'!
Ramin Karimloo sang Being Alive from Company as part of The Kings Of Broadway 2020 concert, celebrating Jule Styne, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim.
Bryan Cranston reveals he had COVID-19, and donates plasma
Bryan Cranston posted a video to Instagram, revealing that he had COVID-19. In the video, he is at the UCLA Donation Center, where he went to donate plasma.
"I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus," he writes in the video's caption.
"I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms," he revealed. "I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant."
Hi. About now you're probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you're tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well. BC
A post shared by Bryan Cranston (@bryancranston) on Jul 30, 2020 at 9:32am PDT
Linda Eder discusses her experiences teaching virtual classes!
Linda Eder has released a new video on her YouTube channel, called Let It Rain - Lessons With Linda.
In the video, she talks about some of her experiences with giving virtual voice lessons to students since the health crisis began. She talked about some of the benefits and challenges that have gone along with that process.
At the end of the video, Eder showcased some clips of some of her students during their lessons with her.
Renee Fleming performs 'O mio babbino caro'!
The Metropolitan Opera has released a new clip of Renee Fleming from her recent performance in the Met Stars Live in Concert series.
Fleming sings Lauretta's aria from Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" at the historic Dumbarton Oaks estate in Washington, D.C. The August 1 performance was transmitted live via satellite as part of the Met Stars Live in Concert series.
Shereen Pimentel walks through a day in her life!
Broadway performer and full-time student Shereen Pimentel recently did a video for Allure, in which she breaks down her entire daily routine. From her classes at Julliard to her rehearsals for West Side Story, find out how she protects her skin on and off-stage on her busiest days.
Most of this video was filmed before the pandemic hit, but there are also clips of Shereen talking about her life since the Broadway shutdown.
Sir Patrick Stewart reaches a milestone with Sonnet 100!
Sir Patrick Stewart hit a milestone in his #ASonnetADay series this weekend, when he took on Sonnet 100.
We've reached a milestone: Sonnet 100. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/XSvvdzy257- Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) August 2, 2020
