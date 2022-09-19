Broadway Buying Guide: September 19, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway and off-Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Funny Girl Buy Tickets - With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld.

2) & Juliet Buy Tickets Tickets from: $89 - & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

3) MJ the Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from: $59 - He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award(R)-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

4) Into the Woods Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - Into the Woods is moving out of New York City Center and into a Broadway theatre! The hugely acclaimed and completely sold-out New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical.

5) The Music Man Buy Tickets Tickets from: $99 - Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman will make his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man.

6) Hamilton Buy Tickets Tickets from: $149 - The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

7) The Piano Lesson Buy Tickets - The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

8) Hadestown Buy Tickets Tickets from: $49 - In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always. Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone.

9) The Book of Mormon Buy Tickets Tickets from: $59 - From the creators of South Park comes The Book of Mormon, the musical that lovingly breaks all of Broadway's rules. This story about a mismatched pair of Mormon missionaries took Broadway by storm in 2011. Book of Mormon is collaboration Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez.

10) Wicked Buy Tickets Tickets from: $99 - Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Titanique Buy Tickets Tickets from: $39 - When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest.

2) Kate SOLD OUT- In her much-anticipated one-woman show, Kate Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden....

3) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets Tickets from: $69 - The world's most ravenous plant has returned to its acclaimed, sold-out run at The Westside Theatre! Winner of the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is "wildly exuberant" (The Hollywood Reporter).

4) Jasper Buy Tickets Tickets from: $35 - Facing the reality of their son's illness, a couple manages to keep both their child and marriage alive. But when a chance encounter gives birth to an innocent lie it could unravel everything. A new play by Grant MacDermott, and directed by Katie McHugh, Jasper stars Dominic Fumusa, and more.

5) Two Jews, Talking Buy Tickets - "Two Jews, Talking" takes us on a hilarious romp through time! Two one-act plays bring Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

6) Kinky Boots Buy Tickets Tickets from: $40 - KINKY BOOTS has inspired audiences across the globe, reminding everyone we can change the world when we change our minds. This uplifting sensation is winner of EVERY MAJOR BEST MUSICAL AWARD, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award.

7) The Play That Goes Wrong Buy Tickets Tickets from: $99 - This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and more.

8) Sesame Street the Musical Buy Tickets Tickets from: $32 - The Muppets from Sesame Street take to the stage! Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and a whole host of Sesame Street favorites are venturing onto the stage to appear in their very own musical- starring... well, themselves.

9) Perfect Crime Buy Tickets Tickets from: $36 - Warren Manzi's Perfect Crime is a sexy, funny and fast-paced thriller that makes for a great night of whodunit. The longest-running play in NYC history, it tells the story of psychiatrist and potential cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent.