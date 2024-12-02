Broadway Buying Guide: December 2, 2024- HELL'S KITCHEN, REDWOOD Get a Parade Boost

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Hell's Kitchen Buy Tickets from: $50 - In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own. Don’t miss this exhilarating, joyful, coming-of-age story filled with that New York Grit about chasing your dreams, honoring your roots, identity and finding your voice. Directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristopher Diaz, and featuring Keys’ new original songs and iconic anthems—in a story inspired by her own NY experience—HELL’S KITCHEN is the kind of Broadway musical dreams are made of.

2) Hamilton Buy Tickets from: $124 - History has its eyes on Hamilton. It's been almost one decade since this non-stop phenomenon arrived on Broadway, and there is no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Hamilton is a groundbreaking musical that has made history in redefining the American musical theater landscape by telling the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical integrates hip-hop, R&B, and traditional show tunes to narrate Hamilton's rise to the nation's first Treasury Secretary. Based on Ron Chernow's biography, the musical explores themes of ambition, legacy, and the complexities of the American Revolution through a diverse cast that reflects the multicultural society of today and illustrates the political and personal struggles that shaped the early years of the United States. Hamilton follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, a young, scrappy and hungry immigrant from the Caribbean who rises to become a key figure in the founding of the United States. Starting as a penniless orphan, Hamilton makes his mark as a fiery writer and joins the American Revolution, working closely with George Washington. After the war, he helps shape the new government as the first Secretary of the Treasury, where his vision of a strong, centralized economy clashes with political rivals like Thomas Jefferson. The story also delves into Hamilton’s personal life, including his marriage to Eliza Schuyler, a high-profile affair, and a turbulent friendship-turned-rivalry with Aaron Burr, which culminates in a fatal duel. Since its Broadway debut in 2015, Hamilton has received widespread acclaim and numerous awards, ...

3) Our Town Buy Tickets from: $68 - Starring four-time Emmy Award® winner Jim Parsons, Our Town returns to Broadway for the first time in over 20 years. Hailed by Edward Albee as “the greatest American play ever written,” Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic will shine in a momentous new production. Directed by Tony Award® winner Kenny Leon (Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Topdog/Underdog, A Raisin in the Sun), this is an Our Town for our time. In Wilder’s timeless tale of a small town, a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive. Don’t miss this strictly limited engagement of an essential American classic.

4) Death Becomes Her Buy Tickets from: $61 - “The most fun night out on Broadway!” – The Daily Beast Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Time Out New York raves, “4 STARS! Death Becomes Her is savagely funny,” and Deadline declares it’s “wildly entertaining — a perfect musical comedy.” “Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard are two theatrical masterminds giving hilarious star turns” (The New York Times). Grammy® winner Michelle Williams is “irresistibly fabulous” (Theatermania), and “Christopher Sieber stops the show” (Time Out New York). Death Becomes Her, based on the classic 1992 film, is “a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for” (Variety).

5) Redwood Buy Tickets - Starring Idina Menzel, Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwood forest. Jesse (Menzel) is a successful businesswoman, mother and wife who seems to have it all, but inside, her heart is broken. Finding herself at a turning point, Jesse leaves everyone and everything behind, gets in her car and drives… Thousands of miles later, she hits the majestic forests of Northern California, where a chance meeting and a leap of faith change her life forever. With its deeply personal story, refreshingly contemporary sound, and awe-inspiring design, Redwood explores the lengths –and heights– one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

6) Chicago Buy Tickets from: $75 - Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. A true New York City institution, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

7) The Hills of California Buy Tickets from: $62 - Following their triumphant production of The Ferryman, Tony®-winning Playwright Jez Butterworth and Oscar and Tony-winning Director Sam Mendes reunite for The Hills of California. In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time. The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the girls rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.

8) Wicked Buy Tickets from: $124 - Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.​ Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, has captivated audiences on Broadway for over 20 years, offering a fresh perspective on the classic Wizard of Oz tale.​Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the musical centers on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious girl who embraces the spotlight. As they navigate school, politics, and social expectations, their paths diverge, eventually leading Elphaba to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda to assume the role of the Good Witch. Through this journey, Wicked delves into questions of friendship, self-identity, and the true nature of good and evil, all while shedding light on familiar characters from Oz in surprising ways.​A​fter opening on Broadway in 2003, Wicked earned three Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. The original Broadway cast featured powerhouse performances from Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, who both received critical acclaim for their portrayals​, and whose careers shot to superstardom as a result. Together, they brought Stephen Schwartz’s memorable score to life with songs like​ "Defying Gravity," "Popular," “For Good,” “No Good Deed,” and “I’m Not That Girl,” which have since become standards in musical theater. As Wicked continues its successful Broadway run, a highly anticipated film adaptation is set to bring the beloved musical ...

9) Gypsy Buy Tickets - According to The New York Times, “Audra McDonald has become to the American theater what Meryl Streep is to film — a star of unstinting polish and versatility. Ms. McDonald embosses any production in which she appears with a good-value guarantee.” GYPSY reunites George C. Wolfe, whom The New Yorker calls “a titan of the American theatre,” with Audra McDonald, after their collaboration on the 2016 Tony-nominated production of Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. The Tony Awards Administration Committee recently announced that this June, George C. Wolfe will receive the 2024 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. Since GYPSY premiered on Broadway in 1959, starring Ethel Merman, many of the greatest performers in Broadway history have taken on the iconic role of “Rose”: Angela Lansbury in 1974, Tyne Daly in 1989, Bernadette Peters in 2003, and Patti LuPone in 2008. Now… it’s Audra’s turn.

10) Swept Away Buy Tickets from: $39 - When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship off the coast of New Bedford, Mass., the four survivors face a reckoning: how far will they go to stay alive? And can they live with the consequences? With music and lyrics from The Avett Brothers (“America’s Biggest Roots Band,” Rolling Stone), whose 2004 “Mignonette” was inspired by an 1884 shipwreck and the struggle of four men to survive, SWEPT AWAY is an electrifying, soul-stirring new musical exploring how facing tragedy can open the door to forgiveness… if only we’ll let it.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Blue Man Group Buy Tickets from: $56 - Blue Man Group combines music, technology and comedy to create a form of entertainment that defies categorization and appeals to people of all ages. Blue Man Group's shows have been described by critics as "innovative," "energetic" and "wildly entertaining." But the only way to truly understand Blue Man Group's global popularity is to see the show for yourself.

2) The Dead, 1904 Buy Tickets - James Joyce’s novella, The Dead, describes a holiday gathering on January 6, 1904, the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Dublin home of two elderly sisters, Kate and Julia Morkan, and their niece, Mary Jane. At the party are students, friends, a celebrated tenor, a lost alcoholic, and the couple, Gabriel and Gretta Conroy. Over the course of an evening, there are conversations, music, dancing, and dining. There are speeches and disagreements – polite and impolite – and when it is all over Gabriel learns something about his wife that changes his sense of who she is and who they are to each other, of what it actually means to be alive, and to be dead. This exquisite recreation of James Joyce’s haunting story was the most sought-after theatrical event of New York’s 2016 and 2017 holiday seasons. We relish the opportunity to welcome you again, or for the first time.

3) SHIT. MEET. FAN. Buy Tickets from: $218 - Here’s the game… Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That’s what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge… SHIT. MEET. FAN. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you? The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee ROBERT O’HARA (SLAVE PLAY, MCC’S BLKS, BOOTYCANDY).

4) Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! Buy Tickets from: $64 - Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) celebrate 20 years of Broadway hits, motherhood, and lifelong friendship. From Broadway Babies to Broadway Mamas! With 16 Broadway shows and over 300 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From “Beetlejuice” to “Big Brother,” “Mean Girls” to “Legally Blonde,” “Dancing with the Stars” to “Beauty and the Beast,” “Wicked” to “Gypsy,” and even the Country Music Awards! The three met while originating the roles of Tracy, Penny and Amber in the Tony Award winning show Hairspray! They spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifetime friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them. Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and becoming mamas themselves. For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage, now see the fully bloomed divas they’ve become in “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now.” A night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.

5) Teeth Buy Tickets from: $47 - *Teeth* is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, *Teeth* is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

6) The Blood Quilt Buy Tickets from: $87 - Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct The Blood Quilt by Katori Hall. Gathering at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia, four disconnected sisters meet to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother’s will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance. Stitched with history, ritual, laughter and tears, will their “blood quilt” bind the family together or tear them apart forever? The Blood Quilt had its premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC.

7) Babe Buy Tickets from: $44 - From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby (Marisa Tomei) and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work union, Abby must face the music and fight to survive.

8) 300 Paintings Buy Tickets from: $47 - In 2021, over the course of five intense and unpredictable months, Sydney comedian Sam Kissajukian created 300 large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental states through an extended manic bipolar episode. In this hilarious, fascinating, and wildly original show, he examines that time and explores the ties between art, mental health, and creativity. A sold-out hit at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and winner of eight Fringe Festival Awards in Australia, including the Sydney Fringe Festival Award for Best Comedy and Directors Choice Award, 300 Paintings has garnered five-star reviews across Australia and the UK, including acclaim from The New York Times during its Edinburgh Fringe run.

9) Drag: The Musical Buy Tickets from: $48 - In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls it, “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.” The “epic cast of drag, theater, and LGBTQ+ icons” (Entertainment Tonight) features Alaska Thunderf*ck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos and features New Kids on the Block’s, Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24).

10) Conversations With Mother Buy Tickets - Matthew Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.