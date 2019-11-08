Broadway-Bound KPOP Musical Announces Nationwide Talent Search

KPOP, the new musical conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, written by Jason Kim (book), Helen Park and Max Vernon (music and lyrics), and directed by Teddy Bergman, is launching a nationwide search for talented Korean, Korean-American, and Asian-American singers, dancers and actors for an upcoming Broadway production.

The open call will take place in person in New York City on Saturday, November 16 at Pearl Studios (500 8th Avenue) beginning at 10:00 a.m. (local time) until 5:00 p.m., with sign-in beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m. Callbacks for dancers will take place on Sunday, November 17. Those unable to audition in person are invited to submit video auditions by uploading them to YouTube or Vimeo and sending the links to KPopBroadwayCasting@gmail.com by Saturday, November 16.

Produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, KPOP takes a fictional look inside the KPOP universe. An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards including Best Musical, and the Off Broadway Alliance Award, as well as seven Drama Desk Award nominations.



The creative team includes Jennifer Weber (choreographer) and Sujin Kim-Ramsey (music director).



For more details, please email KPopBroadwayCasting@gmail.com or visit www.kpopbroadway.com/casting.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You