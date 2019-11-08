Broadway-Bound KPOP Musical Announces Nationwide Talent Search
KPOP, the new musical conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, written by Jason Kim (book), Helen Park and Max Vernon (music and lyrics), and directed by Teddy Bergman, is launching a nationwide search for talented Korean, Korean-American, and Asian-American singers, dancers and actors for an upcoming Broadway production.
The open call will take place in person in New York City on Saturday, November 16 at Pearl Studios (500 8th Avenue) beginning at 10:00 a.m. (local time) until 5:00 p.m., with sign-in beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m. Callbacks for dancers will take place on Sunday, November 17. Those unable to audition in person are invited to submit video auditions by uploading them to YouTube or Vimeo and sending the links to KPopBroadwayCasting@gmail.com by Saturday, November 16.
Produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, KPOP takes a fictional look inside the KPOP universe. An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards including Best Musical, and the Off Broadway Alliance Award, as well as seven Drama Desk Award nominations.
The creative team includes Jennifer Weber (choreographer) and Sujin Kim-Ramsey (music director).
For more details, please email KPopBroadwayCasting@gmail.com or visit www.kpopbroadway.com/casting.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, ... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Randy Rainbow Duet with Norm Lewis on New Christmas Album!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway Records will release Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album i... (read more)
London's DEATH OF A SALESMAN Announces New Temporary Venue Following Ceiling Collapse At Piccadilly Theatre
Following the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre last night, the production has announced a ... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At MEAN GIRLS On Tour
BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Mean Girls National Tour which launched on September 21 in Buffalo, NY. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time ... (read more)
Muny Announces 2020 Season Featuring ON YOUR FEET, MARY POPPINS, SWEENEY TODD & More!
After a remarkable inaugural season of its Second Century, which welcomed more than 350,000 theatregoers, The Muny announced today its blockbuster sev... (read more)