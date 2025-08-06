Broadway Alum N'Kenge Sets New Jazz Single and Album Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway alum N'Kenge will release her newest single, "Bewitched," on August 8, followed by her new album, "CenterStage: Live From the Ella Fitzgerald Festival," which will be released worldwide on August 22. Both the single and the full-length album will be available on all major music streaming platforms. Pre-save the single today here.

This new project was recorded live at the 27th Annual Ella Fitzgerald Festival at the Ferguson Center for the Arts earlier this spring, where N'Kenge headlined to a sold-out crowd. “This album is more than a performance—it’s a love letter to Ella, to jazz, and to the audiences who continue to believe in the magic of live music,” says N’Kenge.

To celebrate the album release, fans are invited to a Virtual Listening Party on August 22 at 12:00PM (ET). This exclusive online event will feature behind-the-scenes stories from the album's creation, a live Q&A with N'Kenge, special guests, first-listen track reviews, and a surprise giveaway. For an invitation to the listening party on Aug 22 or for more information about N'Kenge and her new album, visit here.

About N'Kenge:

N'Kenge has graced the stages of Broadway (Caroline, or Change, Motown: The Musical, Sondheim on Sondheim), headlined with symphonies worldwide, and performed at legendary venues including Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, and The Kennedy Center. She has worked alongside music legends such as Wynton Marsalis, Ornette Coleman, and Berry Gordy.

In addition to her live performances, she is developing a Broadway-bound musical about trailblazing star Dorothy Dandridge, and her new TV musical dramedy Black Butterfly with Gina Goff (Goff Productions). N'Kenge is also the founder of the N'Kenge Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting and mentoring young artists, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds.