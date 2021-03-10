Brittney Johnson and Dana Steingold Now Offering Masterclasses on BroadwayWorld Stage Door

We're excited to announce that Wicked's Brittney Johnson and Beetlejuice's Dana Steingold are the next artists taking part in our Masterclass series on BroadwayWorld Stage Door!

Dana's class will take place Sunday, April 18 at 12pm ET and Brittney's class will take place the following Sunday on April 25 at 12pm ET.

There are also observation spots still available for Patti Murin's upcoming masterclass on March 21 - available here!

Eight slots are available to sing for Dana or Brittney and get feedback. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Dana or Brittney, or perform for them, but may submit questions.

Slots to participate are limited and $75 each. Tickets to observe the class are $25.

Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress. Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Woman of Color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Les Miserables (Eponine), Motown the Musical (u/s Diana Ross), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva), Sunset Boulevard, and Kristin Chenoweth's : For The Girls. Brittney is also a sought after Audition and Vocal Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. As an Artistic Life Coach, Brittney advises and encourages artists of all walks of life, helping them discover and reach their highest potential in their personal and professional lives. It is Brittney's goal and desire to spread joy and encourage empathy through her artistry and outreach.

Dana Steingold originated the role of Girl Scout in Beetlejuice on Broadway where she also covered the role of Lydia Deetz. Broadway/National Tours: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off Broadway/New York: Avenue Q (Kate/Lucy), The Visit (Otillie opposite Chita Rivera), Saturday Night (Mildred), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Regional Included: Papermill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, George Street, Westport Country Playhouse, Barrington Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, KC Rep, North Carolina Theatre, Two River, Weston Playhouse. She is the voice of Saraline Timbers on Nickelodeon's Welcome to the Wayne.