Bring Your Dog To Governors Island for Saturday “Dog Days”

The Trust for Governors Island has announced that Governors Island visitors will, for the first time ever, be allowed to bring their dogs onto the Island starting this year.

Every Saturday from 7am to 3pm starting January 22, leashed dogs (along with their humans) will be able to explore the Island's 172 acres and enjoy New York City's most unique open space. In addition, the Trust will open a first-of-its-kind, centrally located off-leash Island dog park every Saturday to coincide with Dog Days. Unlike anywhere else in the city, Governors Island offers crowd-free areas for leashed dogs and their humans to enjoy the sights of New York Harbor.

"We are so doggone excited that Governors Island is now open to the public all year long, and we cannot wait to welcome our four-legged friends to enjoy the Island's stunning open spaces for the first time-and to open New York Harbor's first dog park! Dog Days will help our visitors enjoy the Island in a totally new way-so throw your pooch a bone, hop on the ferry, and we'll see you on the Island," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island.

"We can't wait to welcome our canine friends to enjoy all the sights, sounds and smells of the Harbor," said Merritt Birnbaum, Executive Director of the Friends of Governors Island. "Governors Island's miles of car-free pathways - and our new, temporary, 1-acre dog park - will be the perfect winter romp for dogs and their families."

Those visiting the Island for Dog Days will be allowed to bring their leashed dogs on the Governors Island ferry every Saturday from 7am to 3pm through the end of April. Dogs must remain leashed during their Island visit except when in the designated, fenced off-leash dog park located behind Liggett Terrace and open on Saturdays during Dog Days hours.

While this will mark the first time Governors Island is open to the general dog population of New York City, a special crew of five working dogs have been running around the Island for six years. The Governors Island working dogs are trained to chase the geese off the Island without harming them, presenting a sustainable and effective solution to goose control. The team-Max, Chip, Quinn, Leader and Aspen-will be ready to greet new four-legged visitors and will serve as the official Governors Island welcome crew for visitors and their pups!

Visitors who bring their dogs to Governors Island should be sure to share photos of their pups on Instagram with the hashtag #GIDogDays and tag @governorsisland.

In September, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Trust announced that starting in 2021 Governors Island will be open to the public year-round for the first time in history. Governors Island is open daily from 7am to 6pm and is accessible by ferry. Ferries operated by the Trust for Governors Island run daily from the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Manhattan. A round trip ferry ticket costs $3 for adults and is free for seniors 65 and over, children 12 and under, NYCHA residents, IDNYC holders, former and active military servicemembers and for everyone on weekends before noon. No additional reservations are required for dogs on Dog Days. Ferry reservations and schedules can be found at govisland.org/ferry.

Governors Island's award-winning park is open to the public every day, along with restrooms, recreation activities like bike rentals and Hammock Grove, The Hills, Picnic Point and more. The Trust for Governors Island's public art commissions, including work from Duke Riley, Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion and Mark Handforth are also currently on view throughout the Island.

NYC Ferry will soon serve Governors Island daily, year-round via the South Brooklyn Route, expanding direct access from Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Red Hook, Atlantic Ave/Brooklyn Bridge Park-Pier 6, DUMBO/Fulton Ferry and Corlears Hook on the Lower East Side for Governors Island visitors and growing community of tenants. NYC Ferry's weekend shuttle service from Wall Street/Pier 11 will serve Governors Island on Saturdays and Sundays until the launch of this extended service.