Brief 9/28: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Cast Album, and More!

1) NBC Will Broadcast WICKED Concert to Celebrate 15th Anniversary

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2018

To celebrate WICKED's 15th Anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC will throw a Halloween party for the ages with 'A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway,' airing Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit, WICKED, will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases 'Don't Lie to Me' From Upcoming Album 'Walls'

by Stage Tube - September 27, 2018

Barbra Streisand has released 'Don't Lie To Me,' a new single from her upcoming album Walls, which will be released November 2nd.. (more...)

3) Breaking: Tony Goldwyn Joins Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany in NETWORK on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2018

Producers David Binder, the National Theatre, Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies announced today that TONY GOLDWYN ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) will join BRYAN CRANSTON (All The Way, "Breaking Bad") and TATIANA MASLANY ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe) in NETWORK at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street).. (more...)

4) Kaitlyn Mayse to Step Back Into the Glass Slippers to Lead CINDERELLA Tour

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2018

Casting has been announced for the 2018-19 national tour of Cinderella launching in November.. (more...)

5) THE LIGHTNING THIEF To Release Vocal Selection Songbook On October 5

by BWW News Desk - September 27, 2018

After a critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, three Drama Desk Award nominations, and a National Tour announcement of January 2019, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will offer fans the opportunity to play along with their favorite songs from Camp Half-Blood in the upcoming vocal selection book to be released from Hal Leonard, the world's largest publisher of music performance and instructional materials.. (more...)

