Breaking: Tony Goldwyn Joins Bryan Cranston and Tatiana Maslany in NETWORK on Broadway

It was announced today that Tony Goldwyn ("Scandal," Promises, Promises) will join Bryan Cranston (All The Way, "Breaking Bad") and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black," Mary Page Marlowe) in Network at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street).

The complete cast for Network also includes Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Alyssa Bresnahan (War Horse), Ron Canada ("Jack Ryan"), Julian Elijah Martinez (Father Comes Home From The Wars Part 1,2,3), Tony Award winner Frank Wood (Sideman), Nick Wyman (Catch Me If You Can), Barzin Akhavan (All The Way), Jason Babinsky (Billy Elliot), Camila Canó Flaviá (Dance Nation), Eric Chayefsky ("Stalked: Someone's Watching"), Gina Daniels (All The Way), Nicholas Guest ("Madam Secretary"), Joe Paulik (Love and Money), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves), Victoria Sendra (Broadway Debut), Henry Stram (Junk), Bill Timoney (All The Way), Joseph Varca (Pentecost and Monster), Nicole Villamil (Queens) and Jeena Yi (Somebody's Daughter).

NETWORK is directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Ivo van Hove (The Damned), adapted by Tony and Olivier Award winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and based on the Academy Award-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.

NETWORK will begin performances on Saturday, November 10, 2018 and officially open on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Additional casting will be announced shortly. Network is presented in association with Dean Stolber.

NETWORK will have scenic and lighting design by three-time Tony and Olivier nominee Jan Versweyveld (A View From the Bridge, The Damned). For over 30-years, Versweyveld has collaborated with Ivo van Hove on all of his theatre and opera productions around the world.

The production will also feature video design by Tal Yarden (Lazarus), costume design by An D'Huys (A View From The Bridge) and music and sound by Olivier Award nominee Eric Sleichim (The Damned).

Howard Beale, news anchor-man, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast he unravels live on screen. But when ratings soar, the Network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Network depicts a media landscape where opinion trumps fact. Hilarious and hair-raising by turns, the iconic film by Paddy Chayefsky won four Academy Awards in 1976.

NETWORK made its world premiere in a critically acclaimed production at the National Theatre from November 13, 2017 through March 24, 2018, produced in association with Patrick Myles, David Luff, Ros Povey and Lee Menzies. Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include ANGELS IN AMERICA (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME (5 Tony Awards including Best New Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award), ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS starring James Corden (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play); War Horse (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award) and THE HISTORY BOYS (6 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award).

Tickets are now on sale at www.Telecharge.com (212-239-6200) and range from $49.00 - $189.00 (including the $2 facility fee). The Belasco Theatre box office (111 W 44th Street) will open on Monday, October 15 at 10:00AM. For more information visit www.NetworkBroadway.com.

