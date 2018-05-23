Brief 5/23: THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE and PEACE FOR MARY FRANCES Open, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - May 22, 2018

What happens when you try to turn movies such as 'A Quiet Place,' 'The Shape of Water' and the classic film 'Taxi Driver' into musicals? On last night's Late Late Show, Audra McDonald and Dan Stevens joined James Corden in doing just that! Watch the clip below!. (more...)

2) Chilina Kennedy Opens New Musical Theatre Company in Toronto

by Stephanie Wild - May 22, 2018

Broadway star Chilina Kennedy, currently starring in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, is launching her own theatre company in Toronto, according to The Globe and Mail.. (more...)

3) Music Theatre International Acquires Licensing Rights to GROUNDHOG DAY

by BWW News Desk - May 22, 2018

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has acquired worldwide licensing rights to the award-winning musical comedy Groundhog Day.. (more...)

4) Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Limited Engagement

by BWW News Desk - May 22, 2018

The producers of Broadway's Once On This Island announced today that Merle Dandridge will return to the Tony Nominated production for a limited time from June 18 - August 19. Current cast member Tamyra Gray will return as Papa Ge on August 20.. (more...)

5) Broadway Producer Dips Into Family Charity Money; Steals $500K

by Nicole Ciravolo - May 22, 2018

Broadway Producer David Richenthal admitted in a settlement with the office of the New York State Attorney General to using the family's charity assets to pay for personal expenses, including travel. In total, he confessed to stealing up to $500,000. Additionally, he made a large grant using his family's foundation funds as a settlement with a former romantic partner. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Vineyard Theatre Company's THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE opens tonight!

-The New Group's PEACE FOR MARY FRANCES opens tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey

Set Your DVR...

-Cristin Milioti will appear on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY!

-Carol Burnett will appear on THE TODAY SHOW!

What we're geeking out over: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform I DON'T KNOW HOW TO LOVE HIM from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE's Emmy Campaign Event!

What we're watching: Watch Tony Nominees Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub & the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT Perform for NPR's Tiny Desk Series!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Randy Graff, who turns 63 today!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Randy Graff's truly bi-coastal career has taken her from the Broadway stage to the Hollywood sound stage, as well as to film and television studios in New York and Los Angeles. In the process she has garnered a Tony and Drama Desk Award for her performance in CITY OF ANGELS, as well as Outer Critic's Circle, Drama Desk and Tony Award Nominations for her starring role in A CLASS ACT. Ms. Graff had the distinction of creating the role of Fantine in the original Broadway production of LES MISERABLES for which she received a Helen Hayes Award nomination. Her work for playwright Neil Simon includes LAUGHTER ON THE 23rd FLOOR opposite Nathan Lane and HOTEL SUITE for the prestigious Roundabout Theater Company. Other Broadway starring roles include FALSETTOS, HIGH SOCIETY, and sharing the stage with Carol Burnett in MOON OVER BUFFALO. She co starred with Alfred Molina in the most recent Broadway revival of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and received a Best Actress Drama League Nomination and Outer Critic's Circle Nomination. Her Off Broadway work includes Paula Vogel's THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME at the Vineyard Theater for which she received a Drama League Nomination, MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD for Primary Stages, DO RE MI also starring Nathan Lane for City Center Encores!, DAMN YANKEES with Sean Hayes for ENCORES! SUMMER STARS and the original production of A ..MY NAME IS ALICE at the Village Gate.

