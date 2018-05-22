Chilina Kennedy Opens New Musical Theatre Company in Toronto

Broadway star Chilina Kennedy, currently starring in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, is launching her own theatre company in Toronto, according to The Globe and Mail.

The company, called Eclipse Theatre Company, or ETC for short, will be devoted to new and reimagined musicals. It launches on Tuesday and will begin its 2019 lineup with a concert staging of Kiss of the Spider Woman, performed in a jail, and a full production of a song cycle 'Call It Love' that was written and composed by Kennedy.

Kennedy said, "I wanted to help foster new Canadian work and I felt it was important to reinvest in theatre that already existed in new and innovative ways."

Kennedy will hold the title of artistic producer, Evan Tsitsias will be the artistic director, and Sara-Jeanne Hosie will be executive director. ETC associate artists will include director Esther Jun, composer Jonathan Monro, and well-known performers such as Evan Buliung, Jake Epstein, Alexis Gordon and Nora McLellan.

The hope for the future is to continue the pattern of one revival in a site-specific production, and one new musical work. The company will also take part in educational and development work.

"What we're trying not to do is come on the scene and say: We're going to do this and this and it's going to be massive and huge," Hosie says. "People have done that: If you built it too quickly, you sink."

Cast and creatives for the upcoming productions have yet to be announced.

Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Chilina Kennedy has played the role of Carole King for 1000 performances on Broadway, on tour and in the Toronto production. Melissa Benoist will take over the role on June 7 and will play a limited run through August 4th, 2018.

Related Articles