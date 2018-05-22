Broadway Producer Dips Into Family Charity Money; Steals $500K

According to Forward, Broadway producer David Richenthal admitted in a settlement with the office of the New York State Attorney General to using the family's charity assets to pay for personal expenses, including travel. In total, he confessed to stealing up to $500,000. Additionally, he made a large grant using his family's foundation funds as a settlement with a former romantic partner.

Richenthal worked with playwrights such as Arthur Miller. The Richenthal Foundation itself supported non-profit theaters. David Richenthal himself even produced three revivals of Arthur Miller's plays, including the Tony-winning drama "I Am My Own Wife," and more.

The Richenthal Foundation has decided to undergo reforms. Additionally, the settlement includes permanently banning Richenthal from being a director or officer of any charity in New York. He has also agreed to repay the foundation a total of $550,000.

Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood stated, "When someone uses their trustee position to enrich themselves, it's not just an abuse of trust - it's an abuse of the law."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

