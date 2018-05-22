Zooming In...
Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey

May. 22, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Tina Fey!

Quick Facts About Tina:

Her Nomination: Best Book of a Musical

The Show: Mean Girls

Up Against: The Band's Visit (Itamar Moses), Frozen (Jennifer Lee), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical (Kyle Jarrow)

Did You Know?: Tina is a part of a double nomination household! Her husband, Jeff Richmond, also earned a nod for Best Original Score.

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Tina tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


12 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND or CAROUSEL for Best Revival...


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Marissa Jaret Winokur to Perform Cut Song in Hollywood Bowl's BEAUTY & THE BEAST
  • BWW TV: They Dreamed a Dream Role... Find Out What the Drama League Nominees Want to Star in Next!
  • WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey
  • BWW TV: Natalie Kassanga and Jay Perry Talk MOTOWN THE MUSICAL
  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the Creative Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!
  • BWW TV: Hangin' with the Acting Nominees for the 2018 Drama Desk Awards!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       