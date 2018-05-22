WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Fey

Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Tina Fey!

Quick Facts About Tina:

Her Nomination: Best Book of a Musical



The Show: Mean Girls

Up Against: The Band's Visit (Itamar Moses), Frozen (Jennifer Lee), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical (Kyle Jarrow)

Did You Know?: Tina is a part of a double nomination household! Her husband, Jeff Richmond, also earned a nod for Best Original Score.

Photos by Walter McBride

Watch below as Tina tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

