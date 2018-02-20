Brief 2/20: KINGS Opens, Arielle Jacobs Joins ALADDIN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BroadwayWorld Readers Want Dolly Parton as Broadway's Next Dolly!

by BWW News Desk - February 19, 2018

It was announced today following much rumor and speculation that Betty Buckley will lead HELLO, DOLLY! on tour across the country!. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: COME FROM AWAY Opens in Toronto; What Did The Critics Have to Say?

by BWW News Desk - February 19, 2018

The Toronto Production of COME FROM AWAY opened February 13th at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. COME FROM AWAY tells the heartwarming story of the thousands of travelers who were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland during 9/11, and the Newfoundlanders who opened their hearts and homes to them. COME FROM AWAY is an open-ended production, with tickets currently on sale through September 2018.. (more...)

3) Theater Talk: Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel & Charlie Stemp on HELLO, DOLLY!'s New Leading Lady!

by Theater Talk - February 19, 2018

In this epsiode, 'Hello, Dolly! 'actors Kate Baldwin (Irene Molloy), Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel (Cornelius Hackl) and Broadway newcomer Charlie Stemp (Barnaby Tucker) discuss working with director Jerry Zaks on the revamping of the massive hit after the departure of Bette Midler and the arrival of Bernadette Peters with co-hosts Adam Feldman of Time Out New York and Theater Talk producer Susan Haskins.. (more...)

4) BWW TV Exclusive: Song Stories- Alan Menken Reveals How He Found the Sound of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME with 'Out There'

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 19, 2018

How did some of your favorite songs come to be? BroadwayWorld is getting the story behind the song in exclusive interviews from your favorite Broadway composers. Below, watch as Alan Menken, currently represented on Broadway with Aladdin and A Bronx Tale, explains how he and collaborator Stephen Schwartz came to write one of his most beloved Disney ballads, 'Out There,' from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.. (more...)

5) BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, Julian Ovenden & More Sing Scott Frankel & Michael Korie!

by BroadwayWorld TV - February 19, 2018

Composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, the celebrated team behind Broadway musicals Grey Gardens and War Paint, are two of today's top contributors of new standards to the American musical theater repertoire. On Saturday night the duo was celebrated with a special evening at the Appel Room as a part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Arielle Jacobs begins performances as 'Jasmine' in Broadway's ALADDIN tonight!

-David Rabe's GOOD FOR OTTO begins at The New Group, starring Rosie O'Donnell, F. Murray Abraham and more!

-KINGS at The Public Theater officially opens tonight!

-MCP's BROADWAY CLASSICS IN CONCERT will pay homage to Ahrens & Flaherty, Menken, Brown and more at Carnegie Hall tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Rachel Bloom bring her crazy ex-citing musical comedy to the American Songbook Series!

What we're geeking out over: Ramin Karimloo will tour Australia with special guest, Anna O'Byrne!

Ramin Karimloo, a Tony Award nominee, is known as one of the most formidable talents in music theatre today. Ramin has played starring roles including Jean Valjean, Enjolras and Marius in Les Misérables and The Phantom and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera. Ramin was handpicked by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to portray the title role in his sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies. He originated this role that won him the prestigious Theatregoer's Choice Award and the Broadwayworld.com award for Best Actor in a Musical. He won the award for the Best Actor category for the prestigious Viewers' Choice Theatre Awards in 2011, as well as nominated for a Laurence OlivierAward for Best Actor in a Musical. Ramin has also starred as Tom in Murder Ballad at the Arts Theatre, London, Che in Evita at Vancouver Opera, Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden at the Lincoln Centre and Prince of Broadway (World Premier) at the Umeda Arts Theatre, Japan. Ramin was most recently seen in the Kennedy Center's production of Chess.

What we're watching: Performers from KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS, and more take over at Broadway Sessions!

Social Butterfly: Tony Winner Laurie Metcalf talks LADY BIRD and her upcoming trip to the Oscars on Good Morning America!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jessie Mueller, who turns 35 today!

Jessie Mueller started her career in Chicago and won a Joseph Jefferson Award in 2008 for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel. In 2011, she moved to New York City to star in the Broadway revival of On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. She won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the lead role of Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and originated the lead role of Jenna in the musical Waitress on Broadway.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

