BWW TV Exclusive: Song Stories- Alan Menken Reveals How He Found the Sound of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME with 'Out There'

How did some of your favorite songs come to be? BroadwayWorld is getting the story behind the song in exclusive interviews from your favorite Broadway composers. Below, watch as Alan Menken, currently represented on Broadway with Aladdin and A Bronx Tale, explains how he and collaborator Stephen Schwartz came to write one of his most beloved Disney ballads, "Out There," from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Selections from The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Sister Act will be performed at Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Classics in Concert- tomorrow, February 20 at Carnegie Hall. The evening will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra. Other selections performed will include music by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, George Gershwin, Lucy Simon, and Maury Yeston. Click here for tickets.

Menken's stage musicals include: God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater; Little Shop of Horrors; Beauty and The Beast; A Christmas Carol; The Little Mermaid; Sister Act; Leap of Faith; Newsies; Aladdin; The Hunchback of Notre Dame; The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz and A Bronx Tale. Film work: The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast(animated), Newsies, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Enchanted, Tangled, Sausage Party, Beauty and the Beast (live version). Television credits: "Sesame Street," "Lincoln," "The Neighbors," "Galavant," "Tangled." Awards: 2012 Tony, Drama Desk, 8 Oscars, 11 Grammy Awards, 7 Golden Globes, London's Evening Standard, the Olivier and Outer Critics Circle. Other: Songwriters Hall of Fame, Billboard's #1 single and album, Disney Legend, star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Doctorates from NYU and the North Carolina School of the Arts.

