BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara, Brandon Victor Dixon, Julian Ovenden & More Sing Scott Frankel & Michael Korie!

Composer Scott Frankel and lyricist Michael Korie, the celebrated team behind Broadway musicals Grey Gardens and War Paint, are two of today's top contributors of new standards to the American musical theater repertoire. On Saturday night the duo was celebrated with a special evening at the Appel Room as a part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook series.

Performers included Kelli O'Hara, who starred in Frankel and Korie's Playwrights Horizons production of Far From Heaven, celebrated English stage, television, and film star Julian Ovenden, Tony nominees Brandon Victor Dixon (The Color Purple) and Melissa Errico (Amour), The Honeymooners star Leslie Kritzer, Scarlett Strallen of The Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, and Tony nominee and star of Prince on Broadway Tony Yazbeck.

Check out highlights from the special night below!

