MCP's BROADWAY CLASSICS IN CONCERT to Pay Homage to Ahrens & Flaherty, Menken, Brown & More at Carnegie Hall

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the sixth installment of its annual Broadway Series, Broadway Classics in Concert, at Carnegie Hall on February 20, 2018 at 8pm.

This special retrospective, led by Broadway Series alumni, Don Stephenson (Director), and Tom Murray (Music Director/ Conductor), celebrates Manhattan Concert Productions' past collaborations by paying homage to the composers of the past Broadway Series concert events - Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime), Alan Menken (Hunchback of Notre Dame), Maury Yeston (Titanic), Jason Robert Brown (Parade), Lucy Simon (The Secret Garden), George & Ira Gershwin (Crazy for You) - many of whom will make a special appearance at the event.

Broadway Classics in Concert will not only feature best-loved pieces from past Broadway Series performance, but also numbers from the composers' full catalogs. The performance will include a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, a professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 11am. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.carnegiehall.org/events; calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800; or by visiting the Box Office located at 57th St. and Seventh Ave.

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is an esteemed Production Company in its 19thseason. MCP has provided opportunities to thousands of musicians in choirs, bands, and orchestras to perform at famous venues throughout the United States and many countries Abroad. Additionally, MCP regularly features the work of professional singers, actors, instrumentalists, conductors, and composers. The guest musicians of the Broadway Classics in Concert chorus will spend five days in New York City rehearsing and performing side-by-side with the professional principal cast and crew as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' continuing mission of student and professional collaboration. Visit www.mcp.us to learn more.

Cast and creative team announcements to follow.

