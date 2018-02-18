BWW TV Exclusive: Rachel Bloom Brings Her Crazy Ex-citing Musical Comedy to the American Songbook Series!

Musical comedy is alive and well and on network television thanks to the exuberant genius of Rachel Bloom, the Golden Globe-winning star and writer of The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. An NYU Tisch and Upright Citizens Brigade alum, Bloom burst onto the scene in 2010 with several viral YouTube videos-including the Hugo-nominated "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury"-that established her as a one-woman sketch comedy act and opened the door to television writing.

Just last weekend, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series welcomed Bloom, alongside her Emmy- and Grammy Award-winning (and Oscar- and Tony-nominated) Crazy Ex musical partner Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with the band Fountains of Wayne. Bloom and Schlesinger, along with collaborator Jack Dolgen, have penned over 100 songs for three seasons of the show, touching on every genre from modern R&B ("Love Kernels") to '80s dance pop ("Let's Generalize About Men") to '70s disco ("We'll Never Have Problems Again") to hip-hop ("JAP Battle") to klezmer ("Remember That We Suffered"), plus plenty of Broadway-style belters.

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you exclusive highlights straight from The Appel Room below!

Related Articles