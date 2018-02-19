VIDEO: Tony Winner Laurie Metcalf Talks LADY BIRD and the Upcoming Trip to the Oscars

Tony Award Winner Laurie Metcalf, recently seen in A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 and now returning to Broadway in THREE TALL WOMEN, stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the 'wealth of material' that has come her way recently. Watch below!

Metcalf most recently won a Tony Award for her unforgettable performance in last season's A Doll's House, Part 2, and received three Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Jackie Harris in the hit television series "Roseanne." At MCC Theater, she received Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for her performance in Sharr White's The Other Place, a role she reprised for Broadway and for which she also received a Tony Award nomination. Metcalf will next be seen on Broadway in Three Tall Women.





