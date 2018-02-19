BroadwayWorld Readers Want Dolly Parton as Broadway's Next Dolly!

In a poll last week, we asked our readers who they'd want to see as Broadwy's next Ms. Levi in HELLO, DOLLY! The readers have spoken, and the winner is... Dolly Parton!

Parton is no stranger to Broadway, having written the music and lyrics to the musical version of 9 to 5, which played the great white way in 2009.

An internationally renowned superstar, the iconic and irrepressible Dolly Parton has contributed countless treasures to the world of entertainment. Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, Dolly has had 25 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, a record for a female artist. Dolly has garnered 7 Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, 5 Academy of Country Music Awards, 3 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS and is one of only five female artists to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year Award.

Making her film debut in the 1980 hit comedy "9 to 5," Dolly earned rave reviews for her performance and an Oscar nomination for writing the title tune, along with her second and third Grammy Awards. Roles in "Steel Magnolias," "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Rhinestone," and "Straight Talk" followed. Dolly saw a cherished dream become a reality in 1986 with the opening of her own theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

She has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2004, the U.S. Library of Congress presented her with their Living Legend Award for her contribution to the cultural heritage of the United States. In December 2015, more than 13 million tuned into "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors" and was the most-watched film on broadcast networks since May 2012.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Bernadette Peters currently stars in the Broadway production opposite Victor Garber. The production also features Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, and Charlie Stemp. Betty Buckley will lead a National Tour of the production, which will launch in Cleveland this fall.

