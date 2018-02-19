BWW TV Exclusive: Performers from KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS & More Take Over at Broadway Sessions!

We find all kinds of families when working in the theatre. Each new cast is a family. Well, it was my pleasure to welcome some of my very own family, my WAMFAM, to Broadway Sessions recently. Of course, I mean performers from the roster at Whole Artist Management- where I'm not just a spokesperson, I'm a client. Enjoy these highlights from stars of Elf, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Rocky, Matilda, Jerry Springer the Opera, After Glow, Jersey Boys and so much more! WAM BAM THANK YOU MA'AM, indeed!



Join us this week at Broadway Sessions as we welcome cast members from the new Off Broadway production of Jersey Boys!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

