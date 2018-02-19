Theater Talk: Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel & Charlie Stemp on HELLO, DOLLY!'s New Leading Lady!

In this epsiode, "Hello, Dolly! "actors Kate Baldwin (Irene Molloy), Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel (Cornelius Hackl) and Broadway newcomer Charlie Stemp (Barnaby Tucker) discuss working with director Jerry Zaks on the revamping of the massive hit after the departure of Bette Midler and the arrival of Bernadette Peters with co-hosts Adam Feldman of Time Out New York and Theater Talk producer Susan Haskins.

Next up, Feldman, Michael Musto, Patrick Pacheco and Elisabeth Vincentelli return to discuss the spring's highly anticipated off-Broadway shows with co-hosts Jesse Green (Co-Chief Theater Critic of The New York Times) and Haskins. Topics include "Hangmen," the new play by Oscar-nominee Martin McDonagh; "Jerry Springer - The Opera"; "Returning to Reims," starring Nina Hoss at St. Ann's Warehouse; "The Amateurs" by Jordan Harrison; "Is God Is" at Soho Rep; "Kings" by Sarah Burgess; and "Queens" by Martyna Majok.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of The New York stage and beyond. The acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

