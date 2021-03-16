Bridge Street Theatre 2021 Winter Dance Residencies Continue with GLITCH

British artist, filmmaker, writer, and queer activist Derek Jarman's memoir "Chroma", a meditation on the color spectrum written and published during the AIDS crisis, will serve as the point of departure for "Glitch", the latest work-in-process in Bridge Street Theatre's ongoing Winter Dance Residency Initiative. Jarman's work also serves as a model for a collective process that will integrate performance, film, and visual art.

"Glitch" was originally commissioned by the "Works & Process" program at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC. Choreographer Norbert de la Cruz III has recently been developing the piece on dancers Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon (with painter Virginia Wagner and filmmaker Kristin Sztyk collaborating to create the visual environment) during a just-completed Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli. The artists have now transitioned into a two-week-long residency in Catskill (from March 16 - 27) where the evolving work will be filmed on Bridge Street Theatre's Mainstage, "The Priscilla".

A free online video excerpt will be available to the public beginning at 7:00pm ET Friday March 26 on the Bridge Street Theatre YouTube channel. Links to this video excerpt will also be posted on BST's website (BridgeStreetTheatre.org), Facebook page and Twitter account on the afternoon of its March 26th premiere.

For information about all the 2021 Dance Residencies, visit https://bridgest.org/bridge-street-dance-residencies/.