Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bridge Street Theatre 2021 Winter Dance Residencies Continue with GLITCH

“Glitch” was originally commissioned by the “Works & Process” program at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC.

Mar. 16, 2021  

Bridge Street Theatre 2021 Winter Dance Residencies Continue with GLITCH

British artist, filmmaker, writer, and queer activist Derek Jarman's memoir "Chroma", a meditation on the color spectrum written and published during the AIDS crisis, will serve as the point of departure for "Glitch", the latest work-in-process in Bridge Street Theatre's ongoing Winter Dance Residency Initiative. Jarman's work also serves as a model for a collective process that will integrate performance, film, and visual art.

"Glitch" was originally commissioned by the "Works & Process" program at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC. Choreographer Norbert de la Cruz III has recently been developing the piece on dancers Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon (with painter Virginia Wagner and filmmaker Kristin Sztyk collaborating to create the visual environment) during a just-completed Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli. The artists have now transitioned into a two-week-long residency in Catskill (from March 16 - 27) where the evolving work will be filmed on Bridge Street Theatre's Mainstage, "The Priscilla".

A free online video excerpt will be available to the public beginning at 7:00pm ET Friday March 26 on the Bridge Street Theatre YouTube channel. Links to this video excerpt will also be posted on BST's website (BridgeStreetTheatre.org), Facebook page and Twitter account on the afternoon of its March 26th premiere.

For information about all the 2021 Dance Residencies, visit https://bridgest.org/bridge-street-dance-residencies/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Austin Scott
Austin Scott
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
Jennifer Noble
Jennifer Noble

Related Articles
Leung, Daniels, Green, Kready & More to be Featured in EASTER PASSION Photo

Leung, Daniels, Green, Kready & More to be Featured in EASTER PASSION

DG Announces Annual End of Play. National Playwriting Month Photo

DG Announces 'Annual End of Play. National Playwriting Month'

Listen to Jeremy O. Harris & More in THE MS PHOENIX RISING Podcast Photo

Listen to Jeremy O. Harris & More in THE MS PHOENIX RISING Podcast

2021 Bank of America ACTivate Awards Recipients Announced Photo

2021 Bank of America ACTivate Awards Recipients Announced


More Hot Stories For You