Breakout Artist Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle Comes to Rockwood Music Hall

Prolific young Singer/Songwriter/Producer Rob Eberle will be appearing on Thursday April 13th at 7pm at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2, 196 Allen St in NYC. Opening the show is Mercer Henderson.

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer & songwriter and producer from Long Island, NY. Rob's ability to capture snapshots of his life and other's experiences is a special gift that separates him from lyricists within his genre. Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs. Each one of Eberle's songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.

Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle's genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.

Since the release of Eberle's first single, "Enough" in 2020, he has continued to raise the bar with impeccable lyricism and melodic mastery. 2021 saw the release of his debut ep, "WHERE'S MY MIND?" and his Sophomore Offering "I Can't Say Goodbye"in 2022 has listeners primed. The future is a mystery, but the destination is not.