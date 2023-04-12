Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Breakout Artist Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle Comes to Rockwood Music Hall

The performance is on Thursday April 13th at 7pm.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Breakout Artist Singer/Songwriter Rob Eberle Comes to Rockwood Music Hall

Prolific young Singer/Songwriter/Producer Rob Eberle will be appearing on Thursday April 13th at 7pm at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2, 196 Allen St in NYC. Opening the show is Mercer Henderson.

Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer & songwriter and producer from Long Island, NY. Rob's ability to capture snapshots of his life and other's experiences is a special gift that separates him from lyricists within his genre. Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs. Each one of Eberle's songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him.

Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle's genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.

Since the release of Eberle's first single, "Enough" in 2020, he has continued to raise the bar with impeccable lyricism and melodic mastery. 2021 saw the release of his debut ep, "WHERE'S MY MIND?" and his Sophomore Offering "I Can't Say Goodbye"in 2022 has listeners primed. The future is a mystery, but the destination is not.



Related Stories
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family Help Oscar Hammerstein Museum in Efforts to Save Highland Fa Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family Help Oscar Hammerstein Museum in Efforts to Save Highland Farm
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (OHMTEC) announced a major gift from the Miranda Family Fund in support of the nonprofit's effort to purchase, restore and preserve Oscar Hammerstein II's former home and creative epicenter at Highland Farm, and create a multifaceted and dynamic museum experience with a strong theatre education component.
Alex Borstein Wants a MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Broadway Musical Photo
Alex Borstein Wants a MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Broadway Musical
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan have shared their thoughts on a potential Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stage musical adaptation! Borstein shared t she would love to reprise her role as Susie in the potential musical, also suggesting the musicals format. Brosnahan revealed that Laura Benanti would be her choice to star as Midge.
Photos: Foster, Brosnahan & More Attend MRS. MAISEL Premiere Photo
Photos: Foster, Brosnahan & More Attend MRS. MAISEL Premiere
Attendees included creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Sutton Foster, Gideon Glick, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Alfie Fuller, Reid Scott and Jason Ralph. Check out photos from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiere now!
Fedna Jacquet Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband, Wesley Tjosvold Photo
Fedna Jacquet Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband, Wesley Tjosvold
BroadwayWorld congratulates Broadway's own Fedna Jaquet on the birth of her first baby, a boy named Leo, with husband Wesley Tjosvold.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Star JoJo Becomes Satine In New Photo ShootPhotos: MOULIN ROUGE! Star JoJo Becomes Satine In New Photo Shoot
April 12, 2023

This week, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. JoJo had her first in-character photo shoot recently. Check out photos of Jojo and her co-star Derek Klena as the prepared to head into the hit show!
RAGTIME Reunion Concert Was Filmed According To Lyricist Lynn AhrensRAGTIME Reunion Concert Was Filmed According To Lyricist Lynn Ahrens
April 11, 2023

In a new interview with the Observer, Tony-winning songwriting duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty reflected on the recent gala concert presentation of their beloved musical, Ragtime. As a part of their profile, acclaimed lyricist Ahrens revealed that the starry, one night only event was filmed!
Julie Murney And More Join LITTLE WOMEN - A NEW MUSICAL At 54 BelowJulie Murney And More Join LITTLE WOMEN - A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below
April 11, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Louisa May Alcott's Little Women on April 24, 2023.
Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran PYGMALION To Kick Off The Old Vic's 2023-24 SeasonBertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran PYGMALION To Kick Off The Old Vic's 2023-24 Season
April 11, 2023

Two-time Olivier Award winning actor Bertie Carvel will join fellow Olivier winner Patsy Ferran in a new production of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion at London's The Old Vic this autumn.
Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM, Opening On Broadway April 12Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM, Opening On Broadway April 12
April 11, 2023

Gte your first look at photos of the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy FAT HAM by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali on Broadway! 
share