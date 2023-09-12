WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

The musical will begin previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and open Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is making its Broadway premiere next year! The Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will begin previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and open Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). 

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).  WATER FOR ELEPHANTS unites innovative stagecraft with the very best of Broadway talent in an authentic and deeply moving new musical that invites us all to give ourselves to the unknown. Broadway casting to be announced soon.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
More photos from the Alliance Theatre production.

“What excites me most about WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is working with our enormous design and creative team, an incredible group of artists from different avenues of storytelling. From Broadway veterans to puppeteers to circus artists- we have an eclectic collection of internationally acclaimed and innovative creators,” said director Jessica Stone. “What’s amazing about the culture of the circus is that you’re dependent upon one another to do a trick safely, so as a team we really all must lean on one another.  If we do our jobs well and connect with our audience we will, quite literally, get the story off the page and into the air.” 

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.  

Tickets for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS go on sale Wednesday, September 13 at 9am at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and range from $59 - $199 (including $2 facility fee).  The playing schedule for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.  Please Note: There will be no matinee performance Saturday, February 24, Wednesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 6, and no evening performance Tuesday, February 27.  Beginning Friday, March 22, the playing schedule will be as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm.  For groups of 10 or more, visit groups.broadway.com (1-800-BROADWAY).

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS features circus design by Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers), choreography by Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s), costume design by David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), sound design by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach (Spongebob Squarepants), projections by David Bengali (The Thanksgiving Play), hair & makeup design by Campbell Young Associates (A Beautiful Noise), puppetry design by Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (New York, New York), production stage management by Timothy R. Semon (Company), and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. 

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS had its world premiere in Atlanta on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre, running from June 7, 2023 through July 9, 2023.  Check out what the critics had to say.

The Atlanta cast included: Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as August, Sara Gettelfinger (A Free Man of Color, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Barbara, Tony Award nominee Harry Groener (Crazy for You, Spamalot) as Mr. Jankowski, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Marlena, Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady) as Wade, and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton, The Wrong Man) as Jacob.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys HELLS KITCHEN Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN

Complete casting and a two-week extension have been announced for the world premiere of HELL'S KITCHEN, a new musical with music and lyrics by 15-time Grammy Award winner Keys. Learn more about the musical, find out who will star, and get tickets here!

2
Listen: Hear All Love is Love from the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Hear 'All Love is Love' from the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Soundtrack

Following a world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, listen to 'All Love is Love' the climactic first single from DICKS: THE MUSICAL, performed by the all-star ensemble, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp. The upcoming soundtrack also features Megan Thee Stallion.

3
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets For Performances Through May 2024 Photo
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets For Performances Through May 2024

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ will be available for performances through May 26, 2024.

4
Video: How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Photo
Video: How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and her sister, acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, have released their new lyrical picture book, Proud Mouse. Watch a video of the duo on Good Morning America this morning discussing Proud Mouse. During the interview, Mentzel revealed how Menzel's performance as Elphaba in Wicked helped inspire the new book.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023
Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024
Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre ClubRachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You