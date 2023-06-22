Photos: See Ryan Vasquez, Isabelle McCalla & More in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere

This moving story of finding where you belong is being presented on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through July 9, 2023.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

The Alliance Theatre is presenting the world premiere musical, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS. Based on the critically acclaimed and best-selling novel, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS takes audiences on an adventure filled with romance, deception, and a little bit of magic. This moving story of finding where you belong is being presented on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through July 9, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

"WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is a story about fragility, resilience and love; all set amidst a depression era traveling circus," said Director Jessica Stone. "What excites me most about the production is the opportunity to, quite literally, get it off the page and into the air. We have gathered an incredible group of storytellers, from circus artists to puppeteers, to do just that. We can't wait to see you, Atlanta!"

The cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS includes Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as August, Sara Gettelfinger (A Free Man of Color, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Barbara, Tony Award nominee Harry Groener (Crazy for You, Spamalot) as Mr. Jankowski, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Marlena, Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady) as Wade, and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton, The Wrong Man) as Jacob.

The ensemble includes Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Paul Castree, Taylor Colleton, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Joel Malkoff, Michael Mendez, Jo'Nathan Michael, Gabriel Olivera De Paula Costa, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar, and Michelle West.

The WATER FOR ELEPHANTS creative team is led by Director Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo). The musical's book is by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with music & lyrics by the groundbreaking theater-makers, PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux).

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy 

Isabelle McCalla and Ryan Vasquez

The cast

Marissa Rosen, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Sara Gettelfinger, Stan Brown, and Joe De Paul

Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau

Bryan Fenkart and the cast

Isabelle McCalla, Ryan Vasquez, and Harry Groener

Isabelle McCalla and Ryan Vasquez




