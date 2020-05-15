Breaking: SOME LIKE IT HOT Musical Will Arrive on Broadway in Fall 2021; Chicago Engagement Canceled
BroadwayWorld has just learned that SOME LIKE IT HOT, a new musical comedy, will now officially arrive on Broadway in Fall 2021. The show's previously announced pre-Broadway premiere at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre has been canceled.
Broadway cast, theater and production dates will be announced at later date.
Produced by the Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, SOME LIKE IT HOT is a brand-new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM Oscar-winning film SOME LIKE IT HOT.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
